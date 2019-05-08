New track at Soldiers Field Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In his running shoes, Sebastian Martinez is unstoppable. But the conditions at Soldiers Field make it hard for him to maximize his full potential.

"If it's smoother, it's easier to run," Martinez said. "Otherwise if you have a rock, you could trip or something."

The Park Board will help him out by improving the track for athletes in the Med City.

Josiah Swanson has been running for 14 years and says the running community has been talking about these changes for a long time.

"Sometimes it's really good," Swanson said. "Sometimes it's not. Especially after a heavy rainfall. Just being even and the consistency of being even would be much better with asphalt."

Swanson says a new surface has a lot of potential.

"Aspalt would be much better," Swanson said. "For just recreational runners or those trying to achieve track times or even long-distance training for marathons."

Fitness junkies including Martinez and Swanson are upbeat about plans for a new surface.

"It would make it more appealing to do actual track work outside," Swanson said.

"It's really fun just to run about and play," Martinez said. "A lot of times, kids enjoy that."

The next step is to send a bid to be approved by Parks and Recreation.