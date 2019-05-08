Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' Rochester murder trial Full Story

New track at Soldiers Field Park

In a 3 to 1 vote, the Park Board has decided to pave the running track at Soldiers Field Park with asphalt. Runners could not be more thrilled.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 12:03 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In his running shoes, Sebastian Martinez is unstoppable. But the conditions at Soldiers Field make it hard for him to maximize his full potential.

"If it's smoother, it's easier to run," Martinez said. "Otherwise if you have a rock, you could trip or something."

The Park Board will help him out by improving the track for athletes in the Med City.

Josiah Swanson has been running for 14 years and says the running community has been talking about these changes for a long time.

"Sometimes it's really good," Swanson said. "Sometimes it's not. Especially after a heavy rainfall. Just being even and the consistency of being even would be much better with asphalt."

Swanson says a new surface has a lot of potential.

"Aspalt would be much better," Swanson said. "For just recreational runners or those trying to achieve track times or even long-distance training for marathons."

Fitness junkies including Martinez and Swanson are upbeat about plans for a new surface.

"It would make it more appealing to do actual track work outside," Swanson said.

"It's really fun just to run about and play," Martinez said. "A lot of times, kids enjoy that."

The next step is to send a bid to be approved by Parks and Recreation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Rallying to get paid

Image

Judge declares mistrial

Image

NIACC releases 2019-20 lineup

Image

Osage golf champs

Image

O'Rourke in North Iowa

Image

The X Games comes to Albert Lea to Shred Hate

Image

Mock Car Crash

Image

Presidential hopefuls make a stop in Iowa

Image

Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' murder trial

Community Events