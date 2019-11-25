Clear
Possibly purchasing solar power

More and more solar panels have been going up and that trend is set to continue in Rochester.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester Public Utilities will consider purchasing solar energy from Rochester Solar, LLC. It's essentially a solar farm. The average customer would have to pay less than 50 cents more each year than they do now and many say the slight hike is more than worth it. 

"Going towards renewables like solar and wind are important because they are part of making the world a sustainable and neighborly place," Rick Morris, a clean energy organizer with the Sierra Club said. 

Tony Benson with Rochester Public Utilities says buying solar energy is a long time coming - and the result of careful consideration and planning. 

"Geographically it just makes sense for us to invest in social power for that output and it was part of our plan," Benson said. 

If the agreement is approved, RPU will purchase 10 megawatts of solar power - 1 megawatt would get reimbursed by the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. 

"Solar, wind, hydro is the future," Morris said. 

If RPU approves this agreement, it next hits City Council. 

