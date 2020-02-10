How much revenue did Socialice generate?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Rochester Downtown Alliance reports more than 67000 people attended the icy cool event this weekend.
It's the highest turnout in its 12-year history.
Cameo had one of five ice bars downtown and generated more revenue for the restaurant than expected.
"It was just about double, we expected around 10, we expected 50 percent more than that, so I haven't seen all the numbers yet, we have a basic idea, but 15,000 I would say," Darrell Langdon, the bar manager, said.
Overall, Socialice generated more than $2.4 million according to the RDA.
