Rochester council practices social distancing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Chairs at City Council Chambers are now spaced at least 5-6 feet apart. Certain councilmembers are also sitting further away from the rest of the council.

This is all done to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"I would say when you see the room laid out like this, it's just another reminder to take this serious," Wojcik said. "We don't want to panic. At the same time, those recommendations we get from our professionals let's take them seriously."

The city advises residents to stream the meetings instead of attending them in-person.