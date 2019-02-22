Properly placing your garbage bins

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Caroline Kochan learned the hard way what happens when you leave your garbage can on the street.

"My husband actually has seen a garbage can get broken from being in the streets and we had a garbage can get knocked over from the snow plow," Kochan said.

Why do people leave trash bins in the wrong place? This mother-of-five believes it's just plain ignorance.

"I don't think they know it's a law because honestly, I didn't," Kochan said. "And I always put our trash on the curb and my husband is like, no don't do that. So he's the only one that knew I guess."

Kochan acknowledges it can be tough to move your bin around but offers encouragement.

"Use your best judgment I guess," Kochan said. "As the snow starts melting it definitely is easier to put your snow off the curb."

The city does not take responsibility for knocked over cans or damage if garbage cans were not put in the right place.