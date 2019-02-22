Clear
Properly placing your garbage bins

Did you know it's illegal to put your garbage bins on the streets? A city ordinance states bins must be placed behind the curb or edge of the road so they won't be flattened by a snow plow. One mother learned the hard way what will happen if you don't follow the law.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Caroline Kochan learned the hard way what happens when you leave your garbage can on the street.

"My husband actually has seen a garbage can get broken from being in the streets and we had a garbage can get knocked over from the snow plow," Kochan said.

Why do people leave trash bins in the wrong place? This mother-of-five believes it's just plain ignorance.

"I don't think they know it's a law because honestly, I didn't," Kochan said. "And I always put our trash on the curb and my husband is like, no don't do that. So he's the only one that knew I guess."

Kochan acknowledges it can be tough to move your bin around but offers encouragement.

"Use your best judgment I guess," Kochan said. "As the snow starts melting it definitely is easier to put your snow off the curb."

The city does not take responsibility for knocked over cans or damage if garbage cans were not put in the right place.

