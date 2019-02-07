Snowshoeing by Candlelight

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Erica Stiller and Chris Rice are one couple braving the cold and snow to avoid being cooped up indoors.

"We're Minnesotan and we have nothing else to do," Stiller said.

They say the snow and ice does not scare them -- the temperatures outside are nice compared to last week.

"This is nothing," Rice said. "It's beach weather. The polar vortex got us ready, so we are all doing all right."

Both are amateur snowshoers and are ready for something new.

"Just get out and try it," Stiller said. "There's always a first time and then there's a secnd time that's a lot easier so just go out and try it for the first time."