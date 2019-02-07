Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snowshoeing by Candlelight

It's no secret Midwesterners have to find creative ways to enjoy the winter and snowshoeing is one of them. At Soldiers Field Park, residents were invited to rent some snowshoes from Scheels by a candlelit trail.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 1:07 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 1:11 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Erica Stiller and Chris Rice are one couple braving the cold and snow to avoid being cooped up indoors. 

"We're Minnesotan and we have nothing else to do," Stiller said. 

They say the snow and ice does not scare them -- the temperatures outside are nice compared to last week. 

"This is nothing," Rice said. "It's beach weather. The polar vortex got us ready, so we are all doing all right." 

Both are amateur snowshoers and are ready for something new. 

"Just get out and try it," Stiller said. "There's always a first time and then there's a secnd time that's a lot easier so just go out and try it for the first time." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events