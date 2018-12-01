Clear
How Snow Plow Drivers Say You Should Stay Safe

Dangerous driving conditions could affect drivers this weekend and snow plow drivers have some words of wisdom for commuters.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A Winter Storm is being issued for 11 counties in Southeast Minnesota and snow plow drivers are warning drivers about how to commute safely.

Kyle Decker is the owner of Kyle's Lawn Service and is going out with 4 other drivers to clean out residential lots and driveways. In fact, he is still getting calls about it.

"It sounds like it's going to be wet snow, heavy," Decker said.

He is preparing to work overtime.

"Make sure you check your lists of what you're going to plow to know where you are going," Decker said.

But he isn't alone. Robert Langanki is an Operations Supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He says every storm is different but this weekend will be icy.

"Icing is the worst condition that any motorist can obviously have, we call it impact ice," Langanki said.

The region will have about 105 trucks and more than 200 operators from MnDOT cleaning the streets.

"We will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the event is over," Langanki said.

To be safe, the plow drivers ask commuters to be considerate.

"Please slow down, please don't use cruise control and remember safe winter driving habits," Langanki said.

That way, everyone will win and everyone stays safe.

Some resources drivers can use to look at road conditions and traffic impacts are 511mn.org and the app 511mn to look at snow plow locations and cameras.

Also, make sure to turn your headlights on and make sure to drive with awareness.

