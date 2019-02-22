What's Worse: Snow or Mosquitoes?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In downtown Rochester, we met an eclectic group of people taking sides to ask which they prefer. Skeeters or snow? The populace is polarized.

"Right now we can get rid of mosquitoes by going inside whereas if we have to go outside and blow snow, it's messy and there's no place to put it anymore," Jerry Perry, an attorney in Rochester, said.

Rose Calkins is a little girl who agrees -- snow is worse.

"When you bring toys out it would make them all snowy and ruined," Calkins said.

Rose also says sledding and snowball fights don't appeal to her but she is not a fan of flying insects either.

"I don't want mosquitoes out," Calkins said. "It's cold in the winter."

Phil Calkins is from Wisconsin and is used to the winters. He is Rose's grandfather and believes we should appreciate what we have.

"Four seasons are the best thing to have," Calkins said. "Honestly."

Taking the burden of snow or mosquitoes in stride as the Midwesterners we are.