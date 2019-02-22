Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

What's Worse: Snow or Mosquitoes?

With the snowfall continuing to hit the Midwest... we wanted to know your opinions and we got some interesting reactions.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In downtown Rochester, we met an eclectic group of people taking sides to ask which they prefer. Skeeters or snow? The populace is polarized.

"Right now we can get rid of mosquitoes by going inside whereas if we have to go outside and blow snow, it's messy and there's no place to put it anymore," Jerry Perry, an attorney in Rochester, said.

Rose Calkins is a little girl who agrees -- snow is worse.

"When you bring toys out it would make them all snowy and ruined," Calkins said.

Rose also says sledding and snowball fights don't appeal to her but she is not a fan of flying insects either.

"I don't want mosquitoes out," Calkins said. "It's cold in the winter."

Phil Calkins is from Wisconsin and is used to the winters. He is Rose's grandfather and believes we should appreciate what we have.

"Four seasons are the best thing to have," Calkins said. "Honestly."

Taking the burden of snow or mosquitoes in stride as the Midwesterners we are.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock girls take flight for state

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

North Iowa basketball highlights

Image

What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Section 1AA swimming finals

Image

Finally enough snow to snowmobile

Image

Minnesota individual section wrestling quarterfinals

Image

Finding new housing options

Image

Windows shot out in Austin

Community Events