City declares snow emergency

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The city is putting safety first by recommending cars alternate between parking on the odd and even sides of the streets.
One Minnesotan says while parking may be difficult, the city is taking the right steps.
"It's Minnesota so it's gonna be difficult parking anytime during the winter but I think it's just part of the game that we play living here," Andrea Hanson said.
The snow emergency will last until March 14th and public parking ramps will be open to residents until Monday at 9 a.m.
