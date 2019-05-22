Rochester Public Schools considers paying back employees after missed school days

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One option would have been to add days back onto the school calendar instead of using the relief bill.

But after extensive review, District Administration has decided that's not in their best interest. But they do plan on paying back the employees who didn't have income protection in their contract.

Russ Lewis of Service Employees International Union represents food service workers and he says losing 10 days of pay is devastating.

"A lot of the folks work two jobs because a lot of the folks that work in the Student Nutrition services don't work 40 hours week after week," Lewis said. "They work 30 hours, 20 hours, 15 hours, 12 hours."

School Board Chair Don Barlow says leadership will do what they can to make sure District Employees get paid fairly.

"We're gonna do right by the employees as they would expect and as we would desire," Barlow said.

He vows the District will act without pay.

"What we're doing is establishing a flow of communication and often times when it comes to the pocketbooks, people's needs exist in the realm of right now rather than later. So we're hoping that this will address that issue."

Perhaps this is evidence teamwork does pay off.

"I just want to make it clear that when people work together and stand together, they can accomplish far more than as individuals which is just proof you know," Barlow said.

The Board expects to come to a conclusion in one of the June board meetings.