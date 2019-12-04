Clear
BREAKING NEWS Algona woman killed in Lu Verne bank robbery; suspect taken into custody on I-35 Full Story

Stricter requirements for SNAP

The Trump Administration is enforcing stricter requirements for SNAP - or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

This new rule makes it harder for states to waive a requirements that adults work at least 20 hours a week - or they lose their benefits. The Administration is enforcing it to encourage more SNAP users to get a job - but one resident says some people need this assistance - and all the support it provides. 

"Everybody wants to work and I feel like nobody is getting on food stamps because it's a party, there's a sense of shame that comes with that actually, you don't go around trumpeting the fact you have SNAP, that's not something you want to be proud of or you want to have be your lifestyle," Danny Solis said. 

Solis says he has used food stamps before and empathizes with those who could be losing their assistance. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold front comes on in
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Image

Gym closes in Rochester

Image

Fitness Evolution Closing

Image

Solar Energy Moratorium

Image

Kids Count Data Released

Image

Council Members Approve Raise for Themselves

Community Events