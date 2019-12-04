Stricter requirements for SNAP

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

This new rule makes it harder for states to waive a requirements that adults work at least 20 hours a week - or they lose their benefits. The Administration is enforcing it to encourage more SNAP users to get a job - but one resident says some people need this assistance - and all the support it provides.

"Everybody wants to work and I feel like nobody is getting on food stamps because it's a party, there's a sense of shame that comes with that actually, you don't go around trumpeting the fact you have SNAP, that's not something you want to be proud of or you want to have be your lifestyle," Danny Solis said.

Solis says he has used food stamps before and empathizes with those who could be losing their assistance.