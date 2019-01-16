Snap Recipients Worried as Government Shutdown Threatens Funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The government shutdown is affecting those getting food stamps -- the Department of Agriculture is giving the states money meant for food stamps early meaning residents have a much earlier deadline to getting renewed for their benefits.

As the shutdown continues, some residents have no idea what they would do if funding lapsed for SNAP like Eugenia Fort, a mother who has been on SNAP for a year.

"I'm very worried because it's just affecting all of us," Fort said.

Kim has also been on SNAP for many years and she says she needs it to make ends meet.

"It's very important to have it becuase it alleviates some of the stress on me when it comes to having to pay for everything else," Kim said.

Fort views lawmakers as insensitive to the people they were elected to serve.

"It's just worthless because why would you not want to feed people's families, like why woudn't you want to provide for help?"

Fort and Kim also know they are not alone -- and are just eager for this shutdown to stop.

"I just hope they get back to working soon," Kim said. "Cause there's a lot of people in there that are in the same place that I am in and if they are anything like me, they are struggling."

The fate for funding for March SNAP benefits is uncertain.