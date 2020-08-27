Sen. Smith introduces bill to make vaccine free

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is introducing legislation to make the eventual coronavirus vaccine free to everyone - regardless of insurance status.

The bill is called the Free COVID-19 Treatment Act. Smith says - more than 5 million Americans lost their health insurance between February and May.

"We have put billions of taxpayer dollars into this effort to develop a vaccine that is safe and effective, we're not done yet, we don't have that vaccine," Smith said. "But we've already in essence paid once for this vaccine so I don't think we should be asking people to pay twice."

Smith's legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Kamala Harris and Michael Bennet.