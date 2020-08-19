Sen. Tina Smith raises concerns about USPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Sen. Tina Smith has a lot of concerns about the man at the helm of the United States Postal Service.

She says DeJoy has no experience running the post office. When DeJoy started to make changes, she teamed up with some of her colleagues and sent a letter to the USPS Inspector General to investigate the changes and the impact they have on timely mail delivery.

"Well, I think we need to make sure that people can mail in their ballots and those ballots can get there on time - while we're working towards that goal - he's taking steps that reduce and slow down service - and that's exactly the wrong direction to go," Smith said.

A few days after Smith sent that letter - the Inspector General opened a full investigation.

Dejoy is scheduled to testify this Friday before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Oversight Committee.