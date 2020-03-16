Council talks about setbacks with coronavirus & small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Councilmember Annalissa Johnson owners her own business working with pets. At the study session - she passionately advocated for city leaders to support small business owners as this pandemic continues.

She tells KIMT News 3 she's already been impacted.

"Most of our boarding dogs have cancelled, because they are not going on their trips for spring break and things like that," Johnson said. "Our daycare dogs are holding steady, our training dogs are holding steady. Overall this is our busy time of year and we're going to see significant impact in the long run."

Council passed 9 resolutions including giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations and teams who could be struggling financially during this time.