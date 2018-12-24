ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The government shutdown closed the Small Business Administration (SBA) offices in Washington D.C. -- potentially affecting millions of businesses.
"Yeah, I suppose if a small business needs a loan on Christmas Eve, they are probably in dire straits and probably need that loan to go through and I suppose I feel for them there," Yager said.
While the government shutdown is not hurting Stam's Chocolatier in Rochester, Travis Yager, the owner says he is sympathetic toward his fellow small business operators.
The SBA will not be open during the shutdown and is not accepting applications for new loans. However, small businesses says the shutdown will not impact any businesses already receiving SBA loans.
Related Content
- Small Businesses Affected by Government Shutdown
- Small business Saturday preperations
- Why support small businesses?
- Winter weather affects spring business
- Small business roundtable in Rochester
- Small Business Saturday this weekend
- How the Shutdown Will Affect Farmers
- Survey shows Iowa and Minnesota had small impact from government shutdown
- President warns of possible government shutdown
- UPDATE: Dems agree to end government shutdown