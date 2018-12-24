Clear
Small Businesses Affected by Government Shutdown

The government shutdown closed the Small Business Administration offices in Washington DC -- affecting millions of small businesses. One business owner in Rochester has some thoughts.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The government shutdown closed the Small Business Administration (SBA)  offices in Washington D.C. -- potentially affecting millions of businesses.

"Yeah, I suppose if a small business needs a loan on Christmas Eve, they are probably in dire straits and probably need that loan to go through and I suppose I feel for them there," Yager said.

While the government shutdown is not hurting Stam's Chocolatier in Rochester, Travis Yager, the owner says he is sympathetic toward his fellow small business operators.

The SBA will not be open during the shutdown and is not accepting applications for new loans. However, small businesses says the shutdown will not impact any businesses already receiving SBA loans.

We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
