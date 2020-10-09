Lt. Gov. Flanagan visits Little Thistle

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Little Thistle co-owner Dawn Finnie says the pandemic has been scary for her business. Right now - breweries can only see crowlers and growlers in the state of Minnesota. They can't sell 12 or 16 oz. cans. That's why Finnie is asking Flanagan to give breweries a break.

"What we'd like to ask Gov. Flanagan, is that if we could just sell one case per person per day, it would help breweries across the state of Minnesota," Dawn Finnie said.

Flanagan wants to keep hearing from Minnesota businesses.

"This is people's bread and butter, and we need to be open to new ideas to help make sure they are connecting to the marketplace, so, I'm excited about what we're hearing here," Flanagan said.

Flanagan is excited about what she's heard on tour and says there are opportunities to work with partners in the Legislature.