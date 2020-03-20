Clear
Showing solidarity through the "Slatterly Salute"

The thing we all crave the most as people is human connection. But it's hard to do that 6 feet apart. One close-knit neighborhood in Rochester is showing support for each other by taking part daily in a simple, friendly gesture.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:59 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

While social distancing has become our new norm, Slatterly Park neighbors are showing solidarity by coming out every night at 7:00 to give a wave and a smile. 

Sharing a gesture can make all the difference. 

"It's kind of universal, even if you can't give someone a hug, everybody understands what that means, it's a greeting we all know," Caitlin Doran said. 

Checking up on each other in a good way good neighbors have done for generations. 

"People need to know there is still something they need to depend on, that can be the people right next to them," Doran said. 

Saying "hello" is a way of maintaining stability in a time of uncertainty. 

"I think it's important for us to feel that this is our home and a place we belong," Doran said. 

We are all at a point where we not only want a connection - we need that connection. 

"Hopefully the other neighborhoods can emulate it," Brian Rognholt said. 

Participants hope more neighbors will participate in waving as it gains more traction. 

