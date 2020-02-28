Ice skating for a cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayo High School's UNICEF Club held their second annual "Ice Skate Night for UNICEF." It raises money for children in the Yemen crisis.

According to UNICEF, a kid dies every 10 minutes in Yemen from something that could have been prevented.

Some teenagers talk about why they wanted to draw attention to this specific cause.

"This is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, there's so many different topics to cover involved in that crisis in Yemen which can range from malnutrition to vaccinations and all these different areas we find extremely important," Anna Stacy, a junior at Mayo High School said.

To donate to UNICEF, donate here.