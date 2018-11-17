Singers Help Raise Money for Homeless Families

Heather Daniel knows what hard times are like. A few years ago, her husband lost his job leaving her family without a place to live.

"I felt like such a failure," Daniel said.

But a guardian angel came in the form of Family Promise -- the only homeless shelter in Rochester that serves families. The organization supported Daniel and her five children with food, shelter and budgeting.

Her story is why multiple musical groups in Rochester sang and played music together to raise money for Family Promise at Bethel Lutheran Church. The event raised around $10,000 for the organization. The money will go towards helping around 30 families.

Now, Daniel is in the process of buying a home and is paying it forward by serving as a board member for Family Promise.