Clear

Bidding farewell through music: singing doctors say "goodbye" to Rochester

Two musical physicians at Mayo Clinic - Drs. William Robinson and Elvis Francois gained national attention by posting videos performing together. They bid farewell to the Med City at an outdoor concert at Forager Brewery.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:15 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Imagine Rochester without the silky smooth vocals of Dr. Elvis Francois. He and his partner - Dr. Robinson - are completing their residencies at Mayo Clinic.

It's only fitting - before they move on - they take a final bow: singing their most popular covers. It's bittersweet for this musical duo to bid the Med City "farewell" after 5 years together.

"I had no idea if you asked me 5 years ago if we would be able to share music with so many people across the world, but the people of Rochester have been a large part of that and I would just like to say thank you thank you," Dr. Francois said.

Robinson and Francois are lyrical lightning in a bottle. Robinson credits Mayo Clinic with bringing them together.

"It's the only way in the world a kid from Miami, Fla. and a kid from Dallas, Tex. end up in rural Minnesota and playing piano and singing and having fun doing it," Robinson said. 

Francois and Robinson won't be colleagues anymore - but that won't tear apart the bond they created.

"It's something we plan on continuing to do, I won't let Robinson get too far," Francois said.

Music & medicine: it's a healing combination in a time of unrest.

"It doesn't matter who wrote it or sang it," Francois said. "It touches on the common bond of humanity. That's why I think music is even more important for us to realize."

Robinson and Francois are going to Boston and Philadelphia respectively for fellowship training. Robinson tells KIMT News 3 it's a short train ride from the two cities and New York is in the middle. They've made connections with studios in New York and will keep making music together.

Here's a link to their EP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33469

Reported Deaths: 1425
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10988751
Ramsey4394213
Stearns213919
Dakota195684
Anoka1919103
Nobles16346
Olmsted91615
Washington90538
Mower8132
Rice7584
Scott5954
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53037
Wright4053
Todd3922
Carver2991
Lyon2772
Sherburne2774
Freeborn2590
Blue Earth2432
Benton2043
Steele2000
Watonwan1660
Martin1485
St. Louis14514
Cottonwood1250
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1088
Winona9915
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7732
Polk732
McLeod690
Chippewa681
Dodge660
Le Sueur661
Itasca5912
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca440
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Fillmore230
Yellow Medicine230
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26395

Reported Deaths: 688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5582168
Woodbury308343
Black Hawk191356
Buena Vista167010
Linn110780
Dallas108429
Marshall97818
Johnson8118
Wapello68928
Crawford6422
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine59043
Story5213
Scott46010
Dubuque45422
Tama43229
Sioux4230
Louisa35613
Wright3410
Jasper30417
Plymouth2534
Warren2142
Washington2149
Dickinson2122
Hamilton1700
Webster1331
Allamakee1224
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1090
Poweshiek978
Bremer856
Shelby850
Henry793
Des Moines782
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee680
Franklin660
Emmet630
Guthrie634
Monona630
Cedar621
Cerro Gordo621
Hardin540
Benton521
Jefferson490
Monroe496
Osceola490
Marion480
Sac480
Jones470
Floyd461
Harrison440
Lee431
Humboldt421
Buchanan401
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Hancock380
Lyon370
Butler362
Davis361
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware341
Mills310
Fayette300
Greene280
Lucas283
Kossuth270
Calhoun260
Grundy260
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Jackson190
Page180
Keokuk171
Winnebago170
Cass160
Van Buren160
Audubon151
Howard140
Union140
Adair120
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne60
Unassigned50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two Mayo Docs bid the Med City farewell

Image

Athletes take up beach volleyball to perfect skills

Image

Mayo resumes paychecks and ends furloughs

Image

Welcoming Home a Coronavirus Survivor

Image

Sean's 6PM Weather 6/24

Image

Gov. Reynolds on Criminal Justice Reform

Image

Coronavirus impact on communities of color

Image

The Bookmobile is back!

Image

Mason City PD provides update on COVID-19 efforts

Image

Fighting Minnesota's hunger crisis

Community Events