ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Imagine Rochester without the silky smooth vocals of Dr. Elvis Francois. He and his partner - Dr. Robinson - are completing their residencies at Mayo Clinic.

It's only fitting - before they move on - they take a final bow: singing their most popular covers. It's bittersweet for this musical duo to bid the Med City "farewell" after 5 years together.

"I had no idea if you asked me 5 years ago if we would be able to share music with so many people across the world, but the people of Rochester have been a large part of that and I would just like to say thank you thank you," Dr. Francois said.

Robinson and Francois are lyrical lightning in a bottle. Robinson credits Mayo Clinic with bringing them together.

"It's the only way in the world a kid from Miami, Fla. and a kid from Dallas, Tex. end up in rural Minnesota and playing piano and singing and having fun doing it," Robinson said.

Francois and Robinson won't be colleagues anymore - but that won't tear apart the bond they created.

"It's something we plan on continuing to do, I won't let Robinson get too far," Francois said.

Music & medicine: it's a healing combination in a time of unrest.

"It doesn't matter who wrote it or sang it," Francois said. "It touches on the common bond of humanity. That's why I think music is even more important for us to realize."

Robinson and Francois are going to Boston and Philadelphia respectively for fellowship training. Robinson tells KIMT News 3 it's a short train ride from the two cities and New York is in the middle. They've made connections with studios in New York and will keep making music together.

Here's a link to their EP.