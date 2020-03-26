Mayo Clinic resident sings about hope

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dr. Elvis Francois not only heals as a surgical resident - he also has a voice that is smooth, clear and unfailingly moving. Videos of him singing with his colleague Dr. William Robinson are sweeping social media platforms.

"The more patients I interact with and more surgeries you do, you realize surgery and medicine only go so far, what I'm passionate about is trying to fix broken people," Francois said.

This singing surgeon is tangible evidence of the popular phrase: "Music has the power to heal."

"If you can share music with people, you can share music with the world," Francois said.

The 1971 song "Imagine" famously penned by John Lennon resonates with people because it's a song of coming together during turbulent times - a message that fits today's world.

"Being at the front lines and seeing patients come in and seeing how concerned everyone is, how worried everyone is, people are losing loved ones," Francois said. "This time it's different because that message hits a more global scale."

As the world reels and wonders what's next, Dr. Francois remains committed to the medicine of music.

"Surgery is always going to be my passion, music is just something that is like breathing to me, I don't think I could ever stop or have a desire to stop," Francois said.