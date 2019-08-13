Clear

Park Board approves designation of former Silver Lake Fire Station as warming center

In a 5 to 1 vote, the Park Board voted to authorize the former Silver Lake Fire Station as a warming center for three years.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Ivan Arnold and his family were homeless in Rochester just a few weeks ago. Now his family has a roof over their heads, but it's hard to forget about the hardships of homelessness.

"When you are homeless, it takes a lot to get to the places, to get help, you know what I'm saying," Ivan Arnold said.

Arnold knows first-hand this growing city needs more options for people that just need a helping hand.

"The reason why everybody should feel like we need more options here is because you can never have too many options," Arnold said.

Jennifer Carroll was homeless for a year and encourages people to keep an open mind.

"There definitely is a lot of resources to be found and it all starts with compassion," Carroll said.

After all, it's with compassion and open hearts that we can find solutions for people like Arnold and his family.

"I have an apartment now," Arnold said. "About the plan a birthday soon. I'm happy to say I'm in a place where I'm doing a lot better than what I was doing."

The cost to renovate and make this a warming center will be almost 460,000 dollars.

