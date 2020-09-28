Silver Lake Pool could close for good

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Parks and Recreation is proposing a splash pad to replace Silver Lake Pool - something Council Member Shaun Palmer isn't keeon on. He would prefer a splash pad at Soldier's Field instead - and fill the pool at Silver Lake.

"You want to talk about equity in swim pools and open water for our area - there's nothing east of Broadway," Palmer said. "Southwest has Soldier's Field - they have a splash pad there - they also have Cascade Beach there. They also have a country club and they also have the RAC."

Naturally - Palmer faced pushback from Council.

"I have had a lot of demand for splash pads - it's why I've been such a big proponent of it," Councilmember Nick Campion said. "I think all over the community - people are looking for that option."

Bilderback says it's important to explore other options.

"What are the amenities we want to bring to our community?" Bilderback said. "That may mean to redo that pool and something else - or change it someway so you can do multiple things."

Still - Palmer is persistent: He won't give up without a fight.

"Just remember that it's the historic Silver Lake pool," Palmer said.

Rochester City Council is expected to make a final decision on the closing of the pool by December.