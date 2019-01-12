Shutdown Hurts Families' Savings

BYRON, Minn. -

Thousands of employees are going without pay right now during the federal shutdown -- forcing families to rely on their savings to support themselves.

William Axford - a teacher at the Federal Bureau of Prisons said he and his wife set money aside as a buffer but do not believe they have enough to cover their expenses. He says he and his colleagues are terrified.

"Everybody's very worried that they are not gonna have enough being that we don't know how much is going to be enough," Axford said. "I know personally we made our mortgage check for this month. If this goes for another month, that next mortgage check is going to be tough."

Credit Unions including Space Coast Credit Union and Launch Federal Credit Union are offering interest-free loans to federal employees in need of help.