Shutdown Employees Turn to Pawn Shops

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

John Beach manages National Pawn Company and says the community and business are feeling the impact of the shutdown.

"They don't have money for gas," Beach said. "They don't have money for food."

Some federal employees resort to selling weddings rings and guns to pay their bills. Beach has been loaning more money and collecting valuables as collateral.

"I'm looking at about a 20 percent increase in the past 25 days," Beach said.

Sales are going down.

"Seeing a decrease by about 45 percent a week."

With no end to the shutdown in sight, he is losing hope.

"We're only 25 days in," Beach said. "This is just the beginning. Unless they start getting paid again, it's gonna get worse."

Tara King is a teacher at the Federal Medical Center going without a paycheck and feeling the pinch. She might have to give up one coveted bucket list item.

"One thing I know I might have to do: sell my Garth Brooks ticket and I don't want to get to that point," King said.

King is not opposed to a pawn shop loan to stay afloat.

"It would have to be the TVs and possibly the PS4 because that would probably be the most money," King said.

And she is sick of pinching pennies and ready to get paid.

"We need to get paid for what we are doing. We need to be able to feel like we are contributing," King said.