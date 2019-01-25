Clear
Shutdown Affects Grocery Stores Offering SNAP

Day 34 of the Government Shutdown is having residents worry about the impacts it could have on SNAP.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

PRESTON, Minn. -

Fresh Thyme Grocery Store is one establishment not accepting SNAP right now. The company leadership tells KIMT they've gone through the application to be authorized to use food assistance programs but haven't been given the approval they need to start doing it.

One concerned mother in Preston says she relies on SNAP to feed her child and is outraged at how this could affect families like hers.

"There are a lot of single mothers out there who can't work because they have to take care of their children so it's very beneficial to us like that," Crystal Burt, a SNAP recipient, said.

A representative from Fresh Thyme tells KIMT they anxiously await the opportunity to offer food assistance.

