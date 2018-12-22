How the Shutdown Will Affect Farmers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Farmers Market is a gathering place for local growers and producers. One of those farmers is Eunie Beal who is anxious over the government shutdown.

"We won't be able to sign up for conservation programs, and especially the support for crops will be the hardest things because there's going to be lots of bills due the first of January," Beal said.

It's already been a tough time for farmers like Beal -- since the Tariffs made the price of her soybeans go down. Now -- the shutdown adds more stress since she was supposed to visit the Department of Agriculture.

"We were planning on making an appointment and going in and visiting with them, signing up for conservation and for crop reporting, so it's a big uncertainty," Beal said.

Gary Wertish is the President of the Minnesota Farmers Union and says this shutdown could not have worse timing.

"You have farmers trying to make ends meet with their lenders," Wertish said. "Sometimes working with a lender you get a guarantee, it can help them get through a bad situation. Now that's off the table and that doesn't do anyone any good."

The shutdown is expected to last through Christmas.