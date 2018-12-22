Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How the Shutdown Will Affect Farmers

The closing of the Agriculture office will have farm service centers unable to help any farmers apply for programs under the Farm Bill. One dairy and soybean farmer says this will hurt her.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 9:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 9:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Rochester Farmers Market is a gathering place for local growers and producers. One of those farmers is Eunie Beal who is anxious over the government shutdown. 

"We won't be able to sign up for conservation programs, and especially the support for crops will be the hardest things because there's going to be lots of bills due the first of January," Beal said. 

It's already been a tough time for farmers like Beal -- since the Tariffs made the price of her soybeans go down. Now -- the shutdown adds more stress since she was supposed to visit the Department of Agriculture. 

"We were planning on making an appointment and going in and visiting with them, signing up for conservation and for crop reporting, so it's a big uncertainty," Beal said. 

Gary Wertish is the President of the Minnesota Farmers Union and says this shutdown could not have worse timing. 

"You have farmers trying to make ends meet with their lenders," Wertish said. "Sometimes working with a lender you get a guarantee, it can help them get through a bad situation. Now that's off the table and that doesn't do anyone any good." 

The shutdown is expected to last through Christmas. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Mild and cloudy through Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

Community Events