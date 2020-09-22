Showing support for President Trump through bean sign

TAOPI, Minn. -

Darin Voigt is a farmer in Taopi who planted soybeans in May that grew into a 12-acre sign honoring the President. He wants to express his support for the President.

"He looks out for the farmer more than a lot of the candidates or the past presidents have - he did the tariff thing which hurt our prices but he gives back the tariff money to the farmers to subsidize them," Voigt said.

Voigt insists - this project is not about polarizing people.

"I"m not out to pick sides - it's just I'm trying to - I think he's good at what he's doing, I'd like people to see that - and to give us another 4 years," Voigt said.

The letters are 60 ft. wide. Already - his undertaking has gained a lot of attention.

"My son actually is going to Riverland and he was - he said his name to the professor and they said, are you related to the guy that has the Trump in the field?" Voigt said.

Ironically - Voigt says he doesn't want to make his venture about politics. He just hopes - it can be used as a way to thank a leader who's shedding light on his chosen profession.

Voigt has gotten some negative feedback on social media - but says the majority of people are pretty impressed. The sign will be visible until the snow comes and covers the ground.