Should parks get more funding?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Councilmember Shaun Palmer tells KIMT News 3 parks have been underfunded for at least 15 years. Council voted to put a question on the November ballot asking if voters are willing to pay more money for park maintenance.

Property taxes would go up 33 dollars annually for an average home in Rochester. That would raise 2 million dollars a year to put into parks.

"Everybody enjoys the parks, if you talk to anybody, parks touches everybody's lives," Palmer said. "This is an opportunity for people to speak up, if you don't want it, they'll vote no, if they want it, they'll vote yes."

The city did a survey concluding about 60 percent of Rochester residents want the parks to have more funding.