Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Short-Term rentals

With short-term rentals on the rise in Rochester, City Council is stepping in to step up regulation. Last month - the Med City had over 580 short-term rentals listed on platforms like Air Bnb and Expedia. City Council is considering licensing requirements for such units.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 11:59 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Ryan Yetzer, a planner with the Community Deveopment Department says City Council just wants to make sure these short-term rental units are safe through licensing and inspection.

"I don't think the Council is interested in restricting them or prohibiting them," Yetzer said. "I think they more just want to create a path for them to do it safely."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Image

A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Rural roads get a beating

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Community Events