Sharing stories about resilience and mental health

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the Village Community Garden and Learning Center - people could reflect in a scenic setting and learn how to keep moving forward.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness and Mayo Clinic hosted the event. As humans - when we deal with change - everyone struggles. Since the virus disproportionately impacts communities of color, one of the hosts say he hopes minority communities reach out and ask for help.

"Not everybody has the same access to resources, some minorities' data shows that the disproportion, there's a disparity on diverse minorities, that's why it's important to bring this information to diverse communities," Miguel Valdez said.

On Sept. 19th, the Village will host a farm fest with arts, culture and different foods.