Parents Learn How to Protect Their Children from Sexual Exploitation

KASSON, Minn.-- The International Labour Organization estimates there are 40.3 million victims trafficked worldwide -- however, sexual exploitation is also a problem locally.

In Southeastern Minnesota, Safe Harbor -- an organization that combats human trafficking -- receives hundreds of referrals a year from victims who have been exploited.

It's the reason why parents gathered at Kasson Mantorville High School to learn and discuss how to protect their children from human trafficking.

One of the parents, Christie Schaefer attended the event because she hopes to start having conversations with her daughter as she continues to grow up.

"It's something we don't like to think about, but it's always something in the back of your mind, so it's good to get information, so that we are prepared and we can educate them and other parents throughout our community to keep everyone safe," Schaefer said.

The facilitator of the event -- Laura Sutherland -- is a representative from Safe Harbor and insists parents should monitor their children's relationships online and learn about the meaning of healthy relationships to protect themselves from any threats.

"For a lot of youth, they don't have a great sense of that, so if someone is asking them to keep someone secret or pressuring them, they need guidance from parents that that's not a healthy relationship," Sutherland said.

These conversations will help parents like Schaefer who will educate her daughter in the future.

"As they get older, I think the conversations will be happening more and more, it's difficult because you don't want to frighten your child and that's why felt this speaker was so appropriate."