UMR Sexual Assault Group Raises Awareness

SASHA -- which stands for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Awareness aims to create more dialogue among students about the issue.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 11:00 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The National Sexual Violence Resource Center reports one in five women and one in 71 men will be assaulted at one time or another.

A year since the #metoo movement made waves across the country, students in Rochester are aiming to raise awareness about the problem.

Anella Stewart, a junior at the University of Minnesota Rochester, is one of them. She has experienced harassment on several occasions which motivated her to join SASHA -- which stands for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Awareness. The club started just last semester and is the first of its kind on campus.

"I've had three instances from three separate people that I really trusted," Stewart said.

To this day, it still affects her. To help others who have coped with similar problems, she and other SASHA members organize events like a showing of "The Hunting Ground," a documentary about how college campuses dealt with sexual assault cases.

Already, some progress is being made.

Marcia Nichols, a Gender Studies professor at the university believes the #metoo movement has garnered change on campus.

"I have noticed a lot of students both male and female students having conversations about consent, what sexual harassment and sexual assault consist of and what the policies on campus should be," Nichols said.

Stewart will continue to be one of those students -- and her experiences have inspired her to become a health and wellness counselor to help others.

"If someone is having an issue, if their experience isn't exactly the same as mine, I want to be someone that's there to let them know I am here for you," Stewart said."

