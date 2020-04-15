Bringing awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rape Abuse and Incest National Network reports 8 out of 10 assaults are committed by someone known to the victim. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem believes stay-at-home orders make people more susceptible to being a victim.

"Sexual assault is certainly one of them, domestic violence is another, and certainly some of those fraud things is a whole other area," Ostrem said. "We just become more vulnerable because we are kind of trapped."

Ostrem believes there has been an uptick in domestics. In the last couple of weeks - he estimates incidents have been up 15 to 20 percent.

Some resources you can call if you are a victim of sexual or domestic abuse are the Women's Shelter and Support Center at 507-285-1010 and Family Service Rochester Women's Domestic Violence Group at 507-287-1010.