Clear

Learning self-defense tactics to combat sex trafficking: 'A prevalent problem, even in our area'

"A lot of times women are targeted because either we're smaller or we just seem weaker," Amie Yennie, an instructor at Yennie Martial Arts, said.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - In Spring Valley, women learned a valuable lesson: when safety and trust are lacking, fences go up and these self-defense techniques serve as those fences.

"A lot of times women are targeted because either we're smaller or we just seem weaker," Amie Yennie, an instructor at Yennie Martial Arts, said.

Yennie said knowing how to defend yourself is essential in a world where threats loom everywhere.

"Sex trafficking is getting to be such a prevalent problem, even in our area," Yennie said. "A lot of times we think it's only happening in big cities."

And knowing what to do is critical.

"Every woman should know the basics just because you really don't know what could happen in your life," Yennie said. "You could easily be coming out of a store, it could be someone that you know."

Above all else, Yennie hopes she can teach women they are invincible.

"It's important for women to know they are capable of protecting themselves," Yennie said. "It doesn't matter your size, your height, your athletic ability, even your mobility."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events