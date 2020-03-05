Cyber tips on sexual crimes increase

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In a world of unlimited clicks, tweets and snapchats, Sergeant Jennifer Hodgman with the Special Victims Unit isn't surprised in the spike in sex crimes.

"It's everywhere in terms of, it's on Kindles, ipods, everywhere where kids can have access to wireless," Sgt. Jennifer Hodgman said.

It's clear in our digital age - children are particularly vulnerable.

"It's easy on the internet to lure or target children because you can be anything you want to be on ther internet.," Hogman said. "There's no fact-checking. Children are definitely not going to do that."

Neil Dennison with Victim Services agrees.

"They think they can keep them quiet or silent or take advantage of them which is one of the bigger reasons they see them targeted," Dennison said.

Parental vigilance is the key to keeping children safe.

"Knowing what apps and what platforms your children are accessing the internet is also very helpful," Hodgman said ."Asking to be apart of what they are doing."

Family conversation and communication - both growing in importance as technology races forward.

"It's not necessarily the numbers that scare me, it's the amount of children that have access unsupervised to the internet and everything the internet brings," Hodgman said. "That's what's concerning."

Another resource parents can use is Netsmart. It has trainings, resources and educational modules you can go through with children. If you want to report suspicious online activity involving kids, do so at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline or 800-843-5678.