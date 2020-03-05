Clear

Cyber tips on sexual crimes increase

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports sexual crimes against children have increased 13-fold since 2010. KIMT News 3 digs into why this could be happening.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In a world of unlimited clicks, tweets and snapchats, Sergeant Jennifer Hodgman with the Special Victims Unit isn't surprised in the spike in sex crimes. 

"It's everywhere in terms of, it's on Kindles, ipods, everywhere where kids can have access to wireless," Sgt. Jennifer Hodgman said. 

It's clear in our digital age - children are particularly vulnerable. 

"It's easy on the internet to lure or target children because you can be anything you want to be on ther internet.," Hogman said. "There's no fact-checking. Children are definitely not going to do that."

Neil Dennison with Victim Services agrees. 

"They think they can keep them quiet or silent or take advantage of them which is one of the bigger reasons they see them targeted," Dennison said. 

Parental vigilance is the key to keeping children safe. 

"Knowing what apps and what platforms your children are accessing the internet is also very helpful," Hodgman said ."Asking to be apart of what they are doing."

Family conversation and communication - both growing in importance as technology races forward. 

"It's not necessarily the numbers that scare me, it's the amount of children that have access unsupervised to the internet and everything the internet brings," Hodgman said. "That's what's concerning."

Another resource parents can use is Netsmart. It has trainings, resources and educational modules you can go through with children. If you want to report suspicious online activity involving kids, do so at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline or 800-843-5678.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunny and warmer coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

Preserving newspapers

Image

Sex crimes against children on the rise

Image

"One-of-a-kind" school

Image

Spring Break & Coronavirus

Image

Real ID deadline

Image

Giving your best

Image

2 Dogs & 3 Cats Killed in House Fire

Image

Egloff House Renovations Near Completion

Community Events