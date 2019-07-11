Residents angry about sewer backup in Kasson

Kasson, Minn. -

Patience was wearing thin at tonight's City Council meeting - with residents showing photos and videos of their flooded homes.

"It gets very frustrating when you have your home invaded by raw sewage and damaging everything down in our basement," Nancy Kleeberger said.

Nancy and Matt Kleeberger lost 10 to 15,000 dollars in personal property and want city action.

"It's time for them to do something about it," Matt Kleeberger said.

But Mayor Chris McKern says there are no simple solutions.

"Right this minute, I don't have an answer that's going to fix everything today," McKern said.

But he vows to do what he can.

"We have aging infrastructure which just happens over a long period of time. It's really nobody's fault. It just takes a long time to replace that stuff. It's an ongoing project and we're going to keep working hard at it," McKern said.

The Kleebergers say the clock is ticking.

"I just hope they do something about it and take care of the problem. We just ain't the only ones," Matt Kleeberger said. "It's the whole community."

Mayor Chris McKern encourages people to reach out to him via text, email or calling. His email is mayormckern@cityofkasson.com.