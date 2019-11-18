Setting speed limits

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Right now, most limits are set at 30 miles per hour in residential areas. City Council voted 6 to 1 to give the City Engineer the authority to set the speed limits on city streets, but those speed limits haven't been determined.
A few people in Rochester talked about their thoughts on the limits.
"I think it's better because let's face it, people tend to drive faster so they are probably doing 35 now," Paul Seifert said.
It was just back in August that Minnesota cities started having the option to set speed limits on streets in their jurisdiction.
