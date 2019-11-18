Clear

Setting speed limits

To create safer streets and prevent accidents, the City of Rochester is thinking about lowering the speed limit in residential neighborhoods.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Right now, most limits are set at 30 miles per hour in residential areas. City Council voted 6 to 1 to give the City Engineer the authority to set the speed limits on city streets, but those speed limits haven't been determined. 

A few people in Rochester talked about their thoughts on the limits. 

"I think it's better because let's face it, people tend to drive faster so they are probably doing 35 now," Paul Seifert said. 

It was just back in August that Minnesota cities started having the option to set speed limits on streets in their jurisdiction. 

