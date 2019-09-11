Clear

The effects of 9/11 on the Muslim community

The attacks impacted the communities across the world and the influence on Muslim-Americans was substantial.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

As the World Trade Towers crumbled, the tragedy brought America together, but also sparked fear. 

"I've heard this from members of the Muslim community, some Muslims just don't go to school on 9/11 because they just don't want to deal with it," Mustafa said. 

Regina Mustafa feels frustration - and believes Muslims were mistreated in the wake of the attacks. 

"There was victims from all different backgrounds who were the emergency responders, who were the firefighters, who were on those airplanes," Mustafa said. "We know there were but we're never asekd about that. We are guility by association." 

Rocky Papenfus is a war veteran who had a portrait of himself made after 9/11. He isn't open-minded about Islam. 

"It seems like the Muslim religion just has a very low opinion of the sanctity of life," Papenfus said. "It seems like every small crime, you'd be executed for." 

Mustafa and Papenfus: Two Americans who view this anniversary through very different lenses. 

"We're hoping that in 2020, we can just have steps forward," Mustafa said. "It's a very weird day, I had never experienced anything like that." 

