Sentencing for Tanner Kruckeberg

Distracted driving has reached epidemic proportions - so much so - "Hands-Free" passed overwhelmingly in the Minnesota legislature a few months ago.

For the Harberts family - the actions of one distracted driver had devastating consequences.

Tanner Kruckeberg was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail beginning each September 7th - the anniversary of his fatal mistake - for 5 years. That sentence will be followed up by up to 10 years of probation.

"the fact that this is a young man without any prior felony convictions whatsoever and then the simple fact that he is a low risk to re-offend everyone thought it was appropriate for him not to be sentenced to prison," Hjerleid said.

Special Assistant Dodge County Attorney Geoffrey Hjerleid hopes the Kruckeberg case sends a message.

"Talk with everyone, especially young people, but frankly some older people too about the dangers and tragedy that can result from being distracted by your phone when you are in your car," Kruckeberg said.