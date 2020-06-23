Calling for U.S. Department of Justice investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Across the country - people are calling for police reform following the death of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks - both killed by police officers. To build trust back into law enforcement - state senators in Minnesota are calling for outside help to investigate the Minneapolis Police Department.

State Sen. David Senjem along with two other senators are requesting the U.S. Department of Justice open an investigation into the Minneapolis police. Senjem believes we need outside intervention in order to achieve police reform.

"I don't think we can expect the City of Minneapolis to do it, they haven't done it in 20 years, I don't think we can expect as Sen. Newman pointed out, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to do it because they've already I think if you will tainted their first approach by a comment made by the Commissioner," Senjem said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reports there's an uptick in crime - more than 100 people have been shot in the city of Minneapolis in the past month.