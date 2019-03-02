Seed Library Opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Seed Library offers free, open-pollinated seeds for planting, growing and harvesting.

Anyone from any economic background can grow their own healthy food.

One woman named Heidi Kass championed bringing the Seed Library to the Med City explains why this is a big deal for Rochester.

"Cause organic food in the stores can be so expensive and cost-prohibitive so if you can get started with your own seeds, you can grow really good healthy good and improve the health of our community," Heidi Kass said.

The Seed Library will be open every year from the beginning of March to the end of September giving you plenty of time to come in and check out seeds.