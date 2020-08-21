2nd Street SW reopens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

2nd Street and Broadway Avenue are now open to traffic. Barriers have been taken down along 2nd Street Southwest and Southeast.

The parking lane along some of 2nd street will remain closed to allow for pedestrian access around construction. Downtown residents are understandably upbeat.

"This is an enormous relief because I've been driving blocks out of my way just to get to where I'm going," Tom Jaeger said.

The area near the Double Tree has seen quite a bit of construction since the Sewer Improvement Project started in 2019.