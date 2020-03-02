ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Rochester is mapping out regulations and requirements for scooter companies to come to Rochester. City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance relating to low-powered vehicles like scooters. The ordinance sets standards for scooter companies like not allowing riders to attach the vehicle to a tree or parking meter post and not interrupting the flow of pedestrians or other traffic.
One resident isn't so happy to see scooters zipping around town.
"The seniors and people who are not young people have a life too," Barry Skolnick said. "They are afraid of the vehicles riding on the sidewalks and afraid they are going to be hit. Often you can't hear them when they come from behind."
Related Content
- What's next for scooters?
- Electric Scooters coming to Rochester
- Lime scooters now in Rochester
- Man on motorized scooter hit by SUV
- Nearly 50 rental scooters vandalized in Minnesota
- Electric scooters could be coming to Rochester
- Lime scooters are no more...for now
- Wild scooter ride leads to 3 arrests in Worth County
- Most read of 2017: Man denied use of motorized scooter leaving Mason City Fleet Farm
- Lime scooters have been a hit in Rochester but safety concerns persist