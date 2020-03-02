Clear

What's next for scooters?

Do you ever miss riding around on those Lime green scooters?

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 11:52 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester is mapping out regulations and requirements for scooter companies to come to Rochester. City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance relating to low-powered vehicles like scooters. The ordinance sets standards for scooter companies like not allowing riders to attach the vehicle to a tree or parking meter post and not interrupting the flow of pedestrians or other traffic. 

One resident isn't so happy to see scooters zipping around town. 

"The seniors and people who are not young people have a life too," Barry Skolnick said. "They are afraid of the vehicles riding on the sidewalks and afraid they are going to be hit. Often you can't hear them when they come from behind."

