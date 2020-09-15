Should schools start later?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

There are multiple options under consideration.

The first two are offering a later start time for secondary schools, with elementary schools starting after middle and high schools.

Option A has high schools starting at 8:20 am and the middle schools at 8:00 am. Option B has high schools and middle schools both starting at 8:20 am. Options C and D have high schools and middle schools starting after 9:00 am and elementary schools starting at or after 8:00 am.

Parents say they just want whatever options works best for the kids.

"I think good sleeping habits is just healthy for, certainly for children, but for everyone," Parent Michael Hohberger said.

The Board narrowed down their favorite options. Almost all board members preferred Option C. However - transportation could be more costly since the District would need to add more morning bus routes. RPS plans on looking at the costs of transportation in the next few weeks.