Critically looking at the role of school resource officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The role of school resource officers is outlined in a contract between Rochester Public Schools and the city of Rochester. But one resident is posing the question of whether or not we need them.

In a tweet, school bus driver Julie Tackett asked why do we have police in our schools. Mayor Kim Norton tweeted back in part: "I know that there have been good relationships built but digging into rationale and effectiveness is always a good thing."

Tackett believes the city and district should look critically at the role of school resource officers.

"I think that we send a real signal to our kids when we start bringing the police into the schools and start to view behaviors through a criminal lens, it sends a message to our kids," Tackett said.

KIMT News 3 reached out to RPS for a statement. This is their full statement.

"Our community is feeling many different emotions right now. At Rochester Public Schools (RPS), we acknowledge the different reactions to current events, most specifically the murder of George Floyd. We also acknowledge that our community members want to better understand the District’s relationship with police officers, specifically the School Resource Officers (SROs) in our buildings.

Keeping our students safe and healthy is the top priority for us. Above all, a student must feel secure in their environment in order to learn and thrive. This is why we invest in supports well above academic achievement, including areas like social emotional learning, equity and access, full-service community schools, and partnerships with the City of Rochester Police Department with SROs. SROs can play an important role in creating a school community where young people thrive and are prepared to reach their full potential.

Our SROs help provide safety and security, but they offer so much more to RPS students and staff.

Our SROs are members of the law enforcement community who teach, counsel, and protect our school community. The integration of SROs in our District is to build trust with students, and strong relationships with all. Bridging gaps between youth and law enforcement helps create positive impressions both in and out of school for our students. They are trained in counseling and other skills that help them be effective in a school setting as well as in a crisis situation. They are considered valued resources for our students, teachers, and administrators. You’ll find our SROs visiting with students in the lunchroom, walking and talking alongside students in the hallways, or attending extracurricular activities.

"The thing that's most important for our students is building positive relationships with trusted adults," said Superintendent Michael Muñoz. "We are so fortunate that the School Resource Officers in our schools are part of our community, building trust and connections with youth."

Our RPS Student Behavior Handbook defines the role of SROs, and they are not involved in determining student discipline and they are not involved in addressing student misconduct that does not involve suspected criminal conduct."