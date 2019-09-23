Clear

Addressing the 2019 Bond Referendum

As November 5th inches closer and closer, residents are asking the Superintendent about the referendum coming up to address overcapacity.

If the school referendum passes, property taxes will go up in November. 

What is the estimated tax impact? It's up to 48 dollars annually on a $200,000 home. 

A couple of people have questions about the referendum. 

"Why are we spending so much money on pools and athletic facilities," Barry Skolnick asked. "It seems to me we are crying out for gifted programs and remedial programs to make kids fully prepared for the world about them." 

Kenneth Bush is not so sure about what he will vote for. 

"In reference to me voting yes or no, I'm not sure yet," Bush said. "I could vote either way. I may feel more comfortable if there's a little bit more community engagement." 

As November 5th approahces, Superintendent Munoz says now is the time to ask questions. 

"I think that's something any time somebody comes to vote on a referendum, you should be well-informed on what you are voting for," Munoz said. 

Whether supporting the referendum or not, residents want students to succeed. 

"I do think we need to do what is right for our school system and we do need proper facilities but again, I'm worried about the priorities and the tax rates," Skolnick said. 

If both questions pass on the referendum, the total cost to build the facilities and make all the upgrades would be 180.9 million dollars. 

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
