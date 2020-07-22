Wojcik criticizes Superintendent Muñoz in letter

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Wojcik is sharing a letter he received from the School Board and Superintendent last week. In the letter - the School Board claims Wojcik is publishing a false narrative which paints RPS leadership as "unethical and inept." Wojcik believes the District violated a Minnesota state statute which requires leadership meetings be open to the public.

"The contents of that letter they sent would seem to imply they both came to consensus about sending that particular letter but also had discussions about the donated site in private undisclosed meetings which as I best I can tell is not consistent with state law," Wojcik said.

Wojcik is reaching out to the Attorney General to call attention to what he sees as a closed-door meeting without any notice.