Rochester Public Schools moving forward with 2-question referendum

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Based on the feedback from their survey, Rochester Public Schools is deciding to put two questions on the bond referendum. One former swimmer is more focused on the second question -- which is asking voters to provide funding to build a new pool at Century High, deepen the Mayo High School pool and to close and re-purpose the middle school pools.

"When I moved back here, I was shocked that there was not a pool included at Century when it was built and with the referendum the way it's worded right now, I don't think our community is educated on the situation of pools," Barbara Nord, a former swimmer at John Marshall said.

She is pleading with the community to vote to fund the pools - not just for the student athletes but for the entire Med City.

"These pools will provide community education, they will be providing swim lessons, they are an option for our pools to be open," Nord said. "To our whole community. It's not just about kids in sports."

The cost to build and update the high school pools and close the middle school ones will cost 9.5 million dollars. To reconstruct old schools and build new ones will be 171.4 million. The referendum is scheduled to take place Nov. 5.